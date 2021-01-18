Messe Düsseldorf Asia (MDA), The Thai Packaging Association and The Thai Printing Association announced PACK PRINT INTERNATIONAL 2021, Sep. 22-25 at BITEC in Bangkok, TH. The exhibition will present global packaging and printing innovations and solutions. In 2019, PACK PRINT INTERNATIONAL included 325 companies from 30 countries with more than 19,000 trade visitors.

“As many other sectors, the packaging and printing industries were affected by the COVID-19 crisis, but it has also been a catalyst for change across these sectors and many businesses had to restructure how they operate. Industry 4.0 and automation are trends that have been accelerated and companies that used to be resistant or slow in its adoption had to make quick decisions to adopt the technologies to stay relevant and productive,” says Gernot Ringling, managing director of Messe Düsseldorf Asia.

Pongthira Pathanapiradej, president of The Thai Printing Association, says, “The printing sector has responded by adapting to new sales platforms and implementing new packaging models. With creative direction, innovative technology and flexibility of operations, the Thai printing industry aims to strengthen ties between the various cluster businesses as we collectively prepare for the future. PACK PRINT INTERNATIONAL gives us the ideal platform for our vision, as it continually brings together the industry’s best to the regional printing hub that is Thailand.”

Exhibitors include brands such as Konica Minolta, Kurz, Tsukatan and Zund, as well as local companies and distributors, including Bangkok Paper Business, Comprint, Cyber SM, Docusys, Foilmaster, Nationwide, Press Systems and Sansin.

Exhibit highlights include artificial intelligence, premium design, sustainability, security and safety, digital economy and 3D printing, along with a conference and seminar program with international and local experts sharing best practices and knowledge.

According to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the following industries are projected to expand after COVID-19, with emphasis in the medical packaging, food packaging products and e-commerce related sectors: medical and healthcare devices, pharmaceutical, information and communication technology, pulp and paper, sugar, air-conditioning and cooling systems, food, electricity generating, chemical, rubber products, plastic, printing and packaging and aluminum products. The packaging sector also experienced rising exports across agricultural, industrial and agro-industrial economic sectors.

“We will continue to work hand in hand with the packaging and printing sectors for a sustainable future and we believe PRINT INTERNATIONAL offers the perfect venue for these sectors to come together to find complementary business solutions,” says Manit Kamolsuwan, president of The Thai Packaging Association.

CorruTec ASIA- International Corrugated Technology Exhibition for Asia, a collaboration with the Thai Corrugated Packaging Association (TCPA), will be held concurrently with PACK PRINT INTERNATIONAL at BITEC. CorruTec ASIA is a trade show for manufacturers and suppliers of machinery, accessories, technology and services from the corrugated and folding carton industries. The companies say both events will present the entire value chain for the packaging, printing and corrugated industries.

For more information visit www.pack-print.de, www.corrutec-asia.com and www.mdna.com.