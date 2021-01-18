Toppan Printing announced Toppan Group Environmental Vision 2050, its long-term approach to global environmental issues, which the company says aims to contribute to a sustainable society that supports all forms of life. Toppan revised key performance indicators (KPIs) for material issues related to sustainable development goals (SDGs) and established new environmental targets for 2030.

The company says it aims to enable “fulfilling, sustainable living” by contributing to decarbonization, resource circulation and the optimal use of water through forward-looking activities with consideration for preservation of the global environment. The company’s goals include zero scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, zero waste emissions and reducing water consumption and contributing to improved water quality by preventing pollution.

The TOPPAN SDGs STATEMENT, established in 2019, is Toppan’s commitment to incorporating the SDGs into its management strategy. According to Toppan, it reconsidered its back casting methodology and reviewed medium-and-long-term environmental targets for 2030, positioned as KPIs for environmentally friendly and sustainable production.

The company says it will address environmental issues under the themes of companywide materiality and business materiality, which cover the fundamental activities of the company and specific operational initiatives. Toppan Group Environmental Vision 2050 clarifies long-term targets for “environmentally friendly and sustainable production” under companywide materiality. These targets will reportedly drive long-term, continuous efforts to address climate change, marine plastic waste and other environmental issues. Toppan also plans to announce target figures for “sustainable global environment” in the near future.



“Toppan Group Environmental Vision 2050 demonstrates our commitment to working with all stakeholders to shape a life that is fulfilling and sustainable for everyone,” says Yasuhiko Yamano, director and managing executive officer overseeing environmental activities at Toppan. “In accordance with the vision and the new targets, we will address environmental issues by further intensifying activities and continuing to disclose progress made.”

For more information visit www.toppan.com.