Blue Box Partners, the alliance of VPK Group, Klingele Paper and Packaging Group, Hinojosa and Cart-One, launched ECOGRIP, a corrugated alternative to shrink wrap for multi-packing bottles that addresses issues around single-use plastic and provides members with manual and automatic sustainable packaging options.

The alliance says research shows retailers and consumers are looking for more sustainable packaging solutions when making purchasing decisions. The EU’s single-use plastic (SUP) directive aims to reduce the impact of certain plastic products on the environment, which caused large brands and manufacturers to re-evaluate packaging strategies and seek out alternatives.

ECOGRIP replaces single-use shrink-wrap plastic for bottles between 330ml and 1.5 litres, providing a recyclable and biodegradable corrugate solution for multi-packs. Adaptable to different bottle styles regardless of diameter, it provides brands, retailers and consumers with a sustainable multi-packing solution for 4-, 6- or 8-pack bottles. The ergonomic design makes it easy to transport, handle and store and the corrugated board can be customized through a variety of print technologies for brand and on-shelf impact.

“Every business is now focused on sustainability,” says Armin Höttges, managing director at Blue Box Partners. “While we continue to see improvements in recycling rates for many packaging products, secondary packaging such as shrink-wrap falls into the category of single-use plastic which can create issues if not disposed of responsibly. This has resulted in considerable pressure from governments, environmental groups and consumers - all of whom are demanding packaging which is more sustainable and the launch of ECOGRIP now delivers a solution for brands that want an effective multi-packing option.”

