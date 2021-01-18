Greenway Products & Services announced the opening of its new pallet manufacturing plant in Maryland, which supports the rapid growth in online shopping and the emerging network of warehouses supporting business and home deliveries.

“Greenway Products & Services prides itself on customer service. We always go the extra mile to make sure our business operates at top-notch efficiency to ensure your products get where they're going in a timely manner. Our new site and equipment are investments we made to ensure we keep our customers' business moving,” says Dave D’Amiano, Greenway’s VP of sales.

Greenway says its manufacturing facility is equipped with efficient, streamlined, state-of-the-art automation for pallet manufacturing and remanufacturing. The facility will produce over 20,000 pallets per week, supporting retailers and manufacturing logistics throughout MD, DE, NJ, PA and NY. The company is eligible state tax credits including More Jobs for Marylanders and the Job Creation Tax Credit.

Greenway president Dominick Davi says, "The investments we have made in automation and the strong work ethic of our employees has enabled us to achieve the industry's highest on time delivery rate of 98.9%.”

"We are excited that Greenway Products & Services selected Baltimore as the location for this expansion, where they will create job opportunities for city residents," says Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation. "BDC will continue to provide the company with technical assistance and connect them to other city resources, such as the Mayor's office of employment development, who will assist with its hiring efforts. Greenway's selection of Baltimore reinforces the city as a great place to do business because of its strategic location, low cost of living, talented workforce and quality of life."

According to Greenway, increasing pallet delivery service and quality control are key. Pallet automation equipment employs the newest automation and computerization adds to the simplicity of the operation while increasing productivity. Pallets contribute to lowering handling and storage costs for industries including food and beverage production, landscape pavers, cabinetry and many more.

“The new Baltimore facility includes two lines – a direct line for pallet repair and assembly and a recovery line to preserve sturdy and reliable components from recycled pallets. The site is equipped with trailers and tractors for pallet pickups and deliveries to our customers," says co-owner Anthony Fabrizio.

“Any business that needs to deliver or move product between manufacturing, warehouses and retail operations relies on pallets to quickly and efficiently move products between warehouses, trucks, shipping containers and ultimately retail stores,” says Greenway’s VP Paul Davi. “Products must be kept stabilized while being transferred and protected as they are lifted by forklifts, pallet jacks or front loaders.”

For more information visit greenwaypsllc.com.