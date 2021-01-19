According to a report from Future Market Insights, the collapsible sleeve containers market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR through 2030. The report states overall demand declined in 2020 due to COVID-19 along with low awareness about packaging formats and environmental concerns over raw materials expected to hold back market growth, but predicts innovations in raw materials for sustainable bulk packaging solutions are likely to aid future growth in the industry.

“Collapsible sleeve container manufacturers are likely to gain from rising disposable incomes of middle-class consumer populations who have become open to novel packaging solutions. Sleeve containers are also being increasingly made from recyclable materials which will aid in reducing the carbon footprint in the industry, thereby driving growth in the market,” says an analyst.

Collapsible Sleeve Containers Market Report: Key Takeaways

The report finds that food and agriculture logistics applications are major driving factors for the market, with food and beverage packaging applications remaining the primary source of revenue, driven by improvements to raw materials and associated barrier characteristics. Block pallets account for higher demand, supported by weight and cost benefits in operations, which account for over 70% of the market share. East Asia is the leading regional market for collapsible sleeve containers, supported by the higher uptake of rigid packaging in the niches of building and textile sectors.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The report finds restrictions on production facilities due to lockdown regulations, demand for essential commodities including food and beverage and pharmaceutical products and disrupted supply chains for raw materials have prevented short-term growth prospects. The expansion of the ecommerce sector and purchases of drugs and food through these channels are likely to result in growth opportunities.

According to the report, manufacturers are increasingly relying on product development and launch strategies to incorporate new, sustainable materials in addition to geographical expansion endeavors to offer improved solutions and strengthen consumer bases in fragmented market landscapes. Key names in the collapsible sleeve containers market include DS Smith, Schoeller Allibert Services, Corn-Pearl North America Inc., Rehrig Pacific Company Inc., TranPak Inc., RPP Containers, Sohner Plastics LLC, Schuert Tectnologies LLC, CABKA Group, Buckhorn Inc., Reusable Transport Packaging Inc., Prairie Plastics Holdings LLC, Ribawood S.A., Qingdao CNplast Co. Ltd. and Enlightening Pallet Industry Co. Ltd.

For more information visit www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports.