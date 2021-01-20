Fact.MR says its new report gives insights about key segments, projections and trends of the global resealable films market. The market is currently valued at $4.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $7.4 billion with a CAGR of 4.4% by 2030.

Resealable Films Market Report: Key Findings

The report finds the resealable films market is experiencing significant setbacks due to COVID-19, as demand is directly linked to the growth of end-use industries. “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hit market players adversely on the supply side, causing declining sales of resealable films. However, increasing consumer inclination towards flexible packaging, aesthetically pleasing and convenient products is expected to surge the growth of the global resealable films market over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growth Factors

Applications such as meat, poultry, seafood, dairy and fresh produce packaging

Potential to provide protection against microorganisms

Consumer demand for fresh, healthy and convenient food products

A shift in preference for on-the-go consumption

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) films are expected to hold 33% of the market value by 2030

Multilayer resealable films are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2%, surpassing monolayer films by the end of 2020

According to the report, North America is projected to dominate the global resealable market. Fresh produce packaging is projected to surpass a market valuation of $1.9 billion by 2030. Key names in the resealable films market are Amcor PLC., Uflex Limited, Sonoco Products Co., Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Winpak Ltd., Terphane, Coveris Taghleef Ind., Alto Packaging, Borealis AG and Bemis Company, Inc.

Visit www.factmr.com/report for more information.