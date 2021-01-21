Kaman Distribution Group (KDG), a distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation and fluid power products, announced the appointment of Chris Henson as vice president of business development.

Most recently, Henson served as a vice president in The Timken Company’s industrial bearings business leading product management and engineering. In addition, Henson held the position of vice president of corporate development and strategy at Timken. As a member of the KDG executive team, Henson will be critical in driving growth strategy, with a particular focus on executing key acquisitions. He holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Virginia. He received his MBA, with high distinction, from the University of Michigan.

“The addition of Henson to the Kaman Distribution team is a significant step in the evolution of our acquisition strategy,” says Ben Mondics, president and CEO of KDG. “Henson’s well rounded experience and his knowledge of our industry coupled with his passion for winning will be critical in helping build KDG into the premier platform in the industrial distribution industry. This hire demonstrates our commitment to our acquisition growth strategy and our continuing commitment to investing in talented and experienced team members. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute our strategic plans for growth.”

