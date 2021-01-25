Chilly Global LLC agreed to represent FILMtech Inc., a supplier of clear and metallized barrier films, and its product line to select customers in the Midwest region. Chilly Global says it will be responsible for sales management of select existing accounts in the region and will work to develop new customers within the converting industry. C.C. Azuakoemu, Chilly Global’s founder and president, brings more than 25 years of sales management experience in the films industry.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Azuakoemu and his group to our sales network in the Midwest,” says Dave DeAngelis, vice president of business development for FILMtech.

FILMtech provides products and services for the food and pet food packaging, construction, agricultural, aerospace, printing, labeling and industrial tapes markets. It is the exclusive North American licensee of CeramAlox clear barrier products.

“We are confident Azuakoemu and his team will enhance the level of technical service and sales expertise while assisting FILMtech in covering an area where it had limited personnel in the region,” says DeAngelis.

For more information visit www.filmtechinc.com.