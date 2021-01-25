All Printing Resources (APR) and SpotOn! introduced SpotOn Color— a new color management platform for the pressroom and other areas of production that combines features of SpotOn! Flexo software with new solutions for job management, production setup, process control and overall job and color assessments. APR is the exclusive distributor of the new software tool.

Catherine Haynes, co-developer of SpotOn Color and director of digital solutions and training at APR, says, “We’re thrilled to launch SpotOn Color after an extensive overhaul. The new capabilities of this software will help flexo printers produce more consistent results, match proofs better, reduce waste and improve customer satisfaction.”

Chris Pregent-Halford, developer and owner of SpotOn!, says, “By collaborating with APR on this new product launch, we were able to develop new easy-to-use features that will make our software platform even more robust. The best part is that you do not have to be an engineer or a press expert to use this tool and understand what the reports are telling you.”

According to the companies, SpotOn Color operators can track job parameters and compare measurements across the web to help optimize job setup. Interactive trending data and enhanced data display options allow users to navigate and visualize areas for improvement to better troubleshoot. Setting up SpotOn Color with new jobs has been enhanced with a PDF file upload functionality and dynamic color library management. Industry standard databases are supported and enable third party reporting tools to connect.

Once a converter has taken measurements to establish trending data, the tool can be used as a vendor validation tool. SpotOn Color can help identify trouble with inks, indicate how new production configurations are performing compared to previous ones and compare the quality of printing on different types of paper. It can also pull job-focused or color-focused reports for analyzing variations throughout a shift, for reruns and across jobs to validate how successful operators are at meeting customer standards for printing.

Current SpotOn! Flexo users will be able to migrate to the new SpotOn Color solution at no cost. Haynes says, “New users will find pricing to be extremely competitive and can choose between perpetual or subscription licenses. More product enhancements are planned on the near horizon.”

For more information visit www.teamflexo.com.