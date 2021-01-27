Comexi, a specialist in solutions for the flexible packaging printing and converting industry, installed the second Comexi SL2 laminator at Yusung Pack, a manufacturer of plastic packaging for household goods, food, cosmetics and facial masks.

The companies say its collaboration began in 2017 with the acquisition by Yusung Pack of the first Comexi SL2 laminator. “We have chosen Comexi because we believe, in comparison to market competitors, it provides us with more security,” says Hong Inseok, CEO of Yusung Pack. Inseok brings 40 years of experience in the packaging manufacturing sector and says he values the ability of Comexi to teach and train employees. “Being able to easily train means reducing the training period of new employees. In other words, the company can maintain productivity even if workers are replaced," says Inseok.

According to the companies, respect for the environment is another aspect of its relationship. "We are constantly studying environmentally friendly methods to manufacture packaging. As a result, this has led us to choose the Comexi SL2 laminator," says Inseok.

Comexi says that despite the difficulties generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the installation was possible due to the involvement of Hankook Comexi, its representative in South Korea. “As a result of this installation, we have shown the market that we can offer complete technical service with Comexi's online support,” says Hong Dukkyu, from Hankook Comexi. According to Dukkyu, considering the current health environment, it is difficult delivering and installing foreign machinery in South Korea.

The design of the Comexi SL2 complies with productivity concepts and operation simplicity, with an intuitive applicator head design that consists of complete motorization, metering sleeves usage and the option of incorporating automatic change turrets.

