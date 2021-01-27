Smurfit Kappa, a sustainable packaging solutions provider, announced new sustainability targets that focus on a further reduction of its environmental footprint, increased support for communities it operates in and further enhancement of its employees. The company says these targets, such as achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2050, build upon its well-established sustainability record, which it has been reporting since 2005 and are contained in the Better Planet 2050 commitments.

According to the company, Better Planet 2050 quantifies its commitment to sustainability, targeting environmental and social sustainability in areas where it believes it can have the greatest impact. These include delivering sustainable packaging to customers, reducing its environmental footprint in water usage, waste and carbon emissions and supporting its communities by promoting inclusion and diversity, health and safety. The measurable targets provide a roadmap to deliver results in the short, medium and longer timeframes.

Smurfit Kappa Group CEO, Tony Smurfit says, “Sustainability has always been part of our DNA but concerns about how we treat our planet, how we create a more inclusive world and support greater equality across our communities has never been so important. More needs to be done to address these global challenges. That is why we are setting new, more ambitious short-term targets and longer-term goals. Better Planet 2050 quantifies our commitment to protect what we care about— our planet, our people and our business— through a set of ambitious goals that will drive actions and behaviors that will deliver better outcomes.”

The company says the new target will reduce overall water intake and further increase its certified deliveries to customers to 95%, up from its current 90% target. Chain of Custody certified deliveries provide transparency and traceability to customers that raw materials are sustainably sourced. As a manufacturer of products that are renewable, recyclable, recycled and biodegradable, the company says it will continue to seek alternative ways to reuse, recycle and recover waste material to reduce waste to landfills.

The company is targeting measures including an annual reduction of its Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR), ensuring female gender representation is above 30%, and plans to donate over €24 million in the next five years to support community initiatives, building upon the volunteer and community work done locally throughout the world.

Smurfit says, “We recognize that good social citizenship, shown in our interactions with employees, business partners and host communities can improve lives. It is essential to creating a sustainable future for all.”

By committing to these sustainability targets, the company says its Better Planet Packaging portfolio of sustainable products will continue to use less resources and energy and create less waste. In providing and developing innovative paper-based packaging solutions and reducing its impact on the planet, it can make a positive contribution and help customers to deliver on short and long term sustainability goals.

The company says its Key Performance Indicators aligned its sustainability ambitions and targets into its existing €1.35 billion Revolving Credit Facility (RCF), creating a Sustainability Linked RCF.

For more information and a summary of the main sustainability targets, visit www.smurfitkappa.com.