Tekni-Plex has entered into a distributor agreement with PackPlus Embalagens, Ibipora, Paraná, Brazil for its coated DuPont Tyvek and coated paper rollstock offerings. PackPlus, Brazil, will convert breathable, sterilizable substrates produced by Tekni-Plex into printed slit rolls, die-cut lids, chevron pouches and tubing. The materials will be used to package a variety of medical devices manufactured in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

“PackPlus has a long track record of supplying sterilizable packaging to medical device companies operating in the region. By having access to our coated products, it will now be able to offer solutions that meet the highest performance requirements,” says Timm Goodmanson, vice president, Flexibles Division, Tekni-Plex.

Claudio Luiz Gomes, who together with Fernando Palu, founded PackPlus in 2012, says, “Demand by local medical device manufacturers for breathable sterilizable materials that meet the most stringent quality standards continues to rise. Having high-performance substrates from Tekni-Plex in inventory, locally, will allow PackPlus to continue to support and add greater value to our healthcare customers.”

Tekni-Plex’s coating expertise delivers materials with optimal breathability for fast EtO sterilization cycles, versatility (seals to a wide variety of flexible and rigid films), clean peel and robust barrier.

Additionally, coated Tyvek options offer tear strength and puncture resistance. Up to eight times stronger than medical-grade papers, Tyvek is ideal for demanding Class II and Class III medical device applications, keeping medical equipment and pharmaceuticals sterile throughout its lifecycle.

