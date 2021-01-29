Suffolk, UK-based maker of label finishing machinery Fix-a-Form announced that it has appointed Chris Jones as the new general manager to oversee a global expansion given an unexpected boost by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones has overseen global engineering projects around the world since 2001 ranging from capital infrastructure commissions for road, rail, Eurotunnel and the London Underground, as well Ministry of Defence marine contracts.

Fix-a-Form International is the manufacturing wing of Denny Bros Group, which was an early pioneer of the multi-page leaflet label. Fix-a-Form has partnerships with some of the largest label manufacturers in the world including MCC, CCL and Essentra.

A statement from the company says, “Despite the pandemic, many companies offering leaflet labeling have had a successful year. Chris’s experience in worldwide sales will strengthen our ability to launch our technology into new territories around the globe.”

It adds that the company is expecting huge growth in leaflet and booklet labels with the pharmaceutical industry set to reach $1.5 trillion by 2023 (up from $1.2 trillion in 2018).

Jones, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Bristol, says, “Fix-a-Form already produces leaflet label finishing machinery used by label manufactures in more than 20 countries, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to expand the business, even in these difficult times. I have extensive experience of working with global customers from many cultures across a range of industries related to engineered products and systems. This puts us in a strong position to develop new partnerships.”

He replaces the outgoing engineering manager Derek Brown who retires in February, while Fix-a-Form International’s current MD Andrew Denny takes up the role of chairman.

Jones adds, “In moving to the role of chairman, we will retain the vast knowledge Andrew has accumulated in his 25 years in the business. It is not as simple as just turning a machine on. There are infinite variables and none of Andrew’s know-how will be lost in the reorganization.”