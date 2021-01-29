SÜDPACK Group will acquire LPF Flexible Packaging B.V. (LPF), a manufacturer of high barrier films for sensitive products, from the Clondalkin Group. LPF is a specialist in the development and production of printed and unprinted duplex and tri-plex packaging laminates, which provide product protection and prolonged shelf life. LPF mainly serves the packaging markets for food, pharmaceutical and technical products for global brands.

LPF has additional R&D and business development resources to support its strategy. Moreover, the company has a high quality base of machinery and infrastructure and is invested and supported by a technical department. To ensure operational effectiveness, LPF’s processes are optimized for the production of high-quality laminated films.

“We value LPF’s high level of development and market competence and plan to establish the site in Grootegast as a Competence Center for High Performance Laminates over the long term within the SÜDPACK Group. In doing so, we want to further expand SÜDPACK’s expertise and performance portfolio in the development and production of high-performance laminates for various applications in order to serve attractive emerging markets and tap into new markets,” says Erik Bouts, CEO of SÜDPACK.

LPF has secured operations post-transaction and its workforce will become part of SÜDPACK. Furthermore, LPF’s customer care will be carried on by the existing sales organization and advance the cultivation of new markets. Meanwhile, SÜDPACK’s high-performance laminates production continues at its sites in Ochsenhausen and Bioggio, CH.

Jacco Thijen, managing director of LPF, says, “LPF has made significant steps in growing its flexo laminates business with the support of Egeria during the last four years. In SÜDPACK, we have found a new partner who is willing to make further investments and impresses with its sustainable corporate governance and long-term growth strategy. We can benefit extensively from its strengths and core competencies while contributing with our own know how. As a result, our entire team is very much looking forward to our collaboration.”

Bouts says, “We will make rapid progress in integrating this highly-motivated team since we share the same values and visions. After all, what is of paramount importance to us all is to consistently develop the best possible solution to meet all of our customers’ needs.”

For more information visit www.suedpack.com and www.lpffp.com.