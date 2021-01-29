Toppan Printing (Toppan), a global solutions provider, will exhibit at TOKYO PACK 2021, held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center from Feb. 24-26. Toppan will also hold a simultaneous virtual exhibition via its V-MESSE online platform. Offerings will include antiviral packaging, digital transformation (DX) solutions, mono-material barrier packaging and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.



The company says the need to tackle environmental issues, such as climate change, marine plastic waste and the digitalization prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic are bringing shifts in economic activity and consumer’s lives. TOPPAN S-VALUE Packaging was created to drive business based on packaging that offers value and contributes to a sustainable society.



The Toppan booth (S1-12, South Hall 1) will present the latest development efforts, technology and solutions under TOPPAN S-VALUE Packaging’s following three themes:

People / SMART LIFE-VALUE Packaging : Products that contribute to a more comfortable life, such as antiviral packaging offering safety and reassurance in response to changes in living styles and consumer consciousness and microwaveable packaging that enhances convenience.

: Products that contribute to a more comfortable life, such as antiviral packaging offering safety and reassurance in response to changes in living styles and consumer consciousness and microwaveable packaging that enhances convenience. Society / SOCIAL-VALUE Packaging : Toppan’s NAVINECT and SDNECT solutions for manufacturing DX and other products that facilitate the business transformation required to adapt to the new normal.

: Toppan’s NAVINECT and SDNECT solutions for manufacturing DX and other products that facilitate the business transformation required to adapt to the new normal. Earth / SUSTAINABLE-VALUE Packaging: Mono-material packaging conscious of the need for resource circulation, packaging that uses recycled materials, packages that replace conventional materials with paper and an array of more eco-friendly products responding to today’s needs.

“We’re very excited to share our latest packaging solutions with visitors to TOKYO PACK 2021 and online users via the virtual exhibition,” says Yoshimitsu Anamizu, managing executive officer of Toppan’s Living & Industry Division. “Society is currently dealing with significant challenges on a global scale, and we hope to show how our innovative approach and the new S-VALUE range can bring benefits for consumers, wider society and the environment.”

For more information visit www.toppan.co. and www.2021/tokyopack.