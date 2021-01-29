Deacro Industries, a Davis-Standard company, will host a webinar— Increasing Slitter Rewinder Uptime on Feb. 11. Keith Hamilton of Deacro will discuss slitter rewinder features that increase uptime and productivity and cover topics such as automation of knife set-up, core-positioning set-up, unwind roll loading and final product roll handling.

Hamilton will share specific examples of processing benefits and provide guidance to determine feasibility for an application and/or market. He will also review how automation features address just-in-time converting and why it’s relevant to all production runs.

For more information visit www.davis-standard.com. To join the webinar visit www.davis-standard.rallypointwebinars.com.