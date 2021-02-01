Schreiner MediPharm, a Germany-based global provider of innovative functional label solutions for the healthcare industry, has developed a label with first-opening indication for pre-filled syringes. The new Syringe-Closure-Wrap features a label that wraps around the syringe barrel and the complete cap. When the user pulls off the upper part of the label, the integrated first-opening indication is triggered. Due to special security die cuts, the label is irreversibly destroyed and cannot be closed again unnoticed. The security label for sealing prefilled syringes enables healthcare professionals to quickly ascertain the drug they are about to administer is an original that has not been tampered with or previously opened.

The Syringe-Closure-Wrap is designed to deliver clear first-opening indication of the label with one flick of the wrist, protecting the integrity of prefilled syringes and thus enhancing patient safety. After the label has been opened for the first time, an additional warning appears as a visible security element. For increased product and counterfeiting protection, overt, covert or digital authentication features can be integrated into the label.

The Syringe-Closure-Wrap is reportedly adaptable to all commonly used syringe sizes. In contrast to shrink-wrap solutions, no direct heat is applied in processing the syringe label, which also makes it suitable for heat-sensitive substances. The enlarged label area, which extends across the cap, can be used for additional information — meaning that, despite its compact size, the label design offers ample space for clearly marking the product while protecting the integrity of the syringe.

