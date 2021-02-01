WAGO added a new Ethernet-based PLC controller and two new I/O couplers for use in extreme environments. These new modules, part of the 750 XTR Series, have two switched Ethernet ports for feedthrough cabling and support any of the XTR digital, analog and specialty I/O modules.

The new PLC controller (750-890/040-000) can be programmed with WAGO-I/O-PRO based Codesys v.2 software and supports MODBUS TCP/UDP fieldbus communications. It offers the latest hardware technology, providing faster processing speeds and more memory than previous generations.

The new distributed I/O couplers (750-362/040-000 and 750-363/040-000) offer dedicated fieldbus ports with faster boot-up times. The 750-362/040-000 supports MODBUS TCP/UDP and the 750-363/040-000 supports Ethernet/IP communications.

For more information visit www.wago.us.