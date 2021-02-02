Icma Sartorial Paper’s Animalier collection is being reintroduced to customers with a new sample book and with the products’ three-dimensional textures and patterns that make the Icma paper appear like leather. The Coco, Saffiano, Iguana, Alligatore and other papers in the collection are inspired by the animal kingdom to replicate the variety and beauty of hides.

The new Animalier samples include the whole range of products previously split into two sample books, making consultation more direct and providing a complete view of the entire collection. On request, the Animalier papers can now be produced using 100% recycled bases.

Color is also being relaunched with a new sample book comprising an extensive color choice combined with patterns selected by luxury companies to create their brand identities.

Icma’s evergreen collection is made of 100% recycled paper has FSC Recycled Credit and is manufactured without chlorine or optical bleaching. The production process is integrated to save water and energy and reduce CO 2 emissions.

In the new color sample book, the palettes are now sorted by color groups rather than textures. However, the three embossing patterns 101 marocchino, 155 skito and 211 saffianino are still present.

Visit www.icma.it for more information.