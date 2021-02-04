Power transmission company Bison Gear & Engineering Corp. announced the release of its compact and efficient VFsync line of permanent magnet AC synchronous (PMAC) motors. The VFsync line is designed for use within a wide range of applications, including: conveyor systems, greenhouse equipment, bottling equipment, bagging equipment, packaging machines, and industrial pumps and mixers.

The new VFsync PMAC motor line are variable speed AC motors that run synchronously with an input AC frequency in applications that require synchronized movement across multiple axes. The motor rotors contain magnets that precisely follow the internal rotating magnetic field without the slip commonly seen in general induction motors, according to the company. As a result, Bison says the VFsync PMAC motors are highly effective for applications that require velocity control, with a lower price point than servo counterparts. What’s more, most of the major motion control platforms offer electronic drives compatible with PMAC motors thus minimizing the engineering investment needed for a motor type changeover.

Bison says the VFsync PMAC motor line fills a gap in the fractional horsepower and integral horsepower market between a simple induction motor and a more complex servo motor. VFsync was awarded a Bronze Medal in the LEAP Awards (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) mechanical category in 2020.

Visit www.bisonvfsync.com for more information.