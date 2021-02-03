Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI) announced its new EFI VUTEk XT hybrid flatbed/roll-to-roll display graphics printer, which includes next generation multi-pass pin-and-cure imaging, ink delivery and dot placement technologies for signage and graphics providers looking to address higher-volume needs and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). EFI’s pin-and-cure technology sets UV ink using LED lamps for sharp definition and accurate placement, followed by a full UV cure at high production speeds.



Announced during EFI’s Engage global users conference, the new model is the successor to the EFI VUTEk HS series of hybrid high-volume printers and delivers a productivity boost, printing more than 375 boards per hour— nearly twice the throughput of the VUTEk HS125 F4 printer. The printer includes a new media transport that eliminates the need for material edge guides, for accurate registration and smooth transport of thick boards.

“Print businesses need the next level of capability with a lower TCO, and EFI has focused our global R&D expertise to meeting those goals with this printer and a complete EFI technology offering that together make super high speed inkjet display graphics a profitable reality for customers,” says Ken Hanulec, vice president of worldwide corporate marketing, EFI. “The new VUTEk XT printer— with its outstanding quality, superior substrate capability, robust productivity and almost unheard-of ink yield— delivers greater versatility and value in the display graphics market.”

The new vacuum belt and vacuum table handle a wide range of materials, printing different types of materials, reducing waste and improving overall throughput. The VUTEk XT also features front-to-back registration within 1 mm and produces boards in up to three printing lanes that can be the same or different files. Customers can choose to feed one or two large rolls of media, as well as three-quarter in and out and full pallet-to-pallet automation options. All options minimize the need for operator intervention and speed work through the printer.



The XT model’s CP5G ink system delivers complete ink circulation, dot placement, 5-picoliter drops and grayscale imaging, providing fine text imaging and near-lithographic quality without expanding beyond four-color CMYK ink sets. CP5G also provides improved adhesion to a broader range of substrates. The VUTEk XT features 4-color grayscale printing and 30-50% ink yield increase compared to other display graphics inkjet printers.



EFI says it addresses the growing market need for high-volume digital production with image quality, transport optimization and software performance and its professional services team assists customers with installation and training, along with development of new applications and business opportunities.



According to the company, its integrated solutions platform offers Fiery digital front ends (DFEs), MIS/ERP workflow and web-to-print/eCommerce software to help customers grow profitably, attract and retain new business and provide a better, safer working environment for employees. New EFI IQ cloud solutions, including EFI Go for remote printing support, provide production management, data reporting and more. The portfolio also includes EFI’s VUTEk h5 hybrid UV LED printer with three-quarter automation and a new single-pass for display graphics UV LED printer that leverages EFI’s Nozomi direct-to-board corrugated printing technology.



For more information visit www.efi.com.