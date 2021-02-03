Jay-Cee Sales and Rivet Inc., a Master Distributor of Rivets and other threaded fasteners, announced today that it has been approved for and issued a Certificate of Registration for ISO 9001:2015.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) maintains the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management and quality assurance. To achieve the certification, an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The certification aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

“We are very proud of this achievement,” says Greg Weitzman, Vice President of Jay-Cee Sales & Rivet, Inc. “The certification verifies the quality of our products and shows our dedication and commitment to our customers.”

Visit www.rivetsonline.com and www.valuefastener.com for more information.