Packaging machine specialist Hugo Beck appointed Timo Kollmann as managing director, following the retirement of company owner Dieter Beck as managing director after almost 30 years.

Kollmann joins Curt-Juergen Raiser as co-managing director to form the company’s senior management. Simon Beck, a member of the founding family, joins the restructured management team, adding to his duties as production manager by becoming an authorized signatory for the business.

Having extensive management experience within the business as international sales director, Kollmann has already shaped and driven forward the strategic direction of Hugo Beck within the horizontal packaging sector. The company says the organizational changes associated with the restructured management are now setting the course for the its stable and sustained development over the coming years.

Kollmann says, “As a specialist for customized horizontal film packaging machines, Hugo Beck is now widely recognized in many industries for the high quality of our flowpack, bag and shrink packaging solutions, and our new management team will work tirelessly to continue to deliver on the decades of excellent leadership provided by Beck.

“I am now looking forward immensely to building on this platform and leading Hugo Beck in its next chapter of growth as we focus on expanding our technological expertise in paper packaging solutions and the opportunities provided by automation technology.

“Despite the difficulties of the current economic climate, I see the broadening of Hugo Beck’s international market presence as a vital cornerstone to our future and regard this as a key personal challenge and priority to delivering our corporate goals.”

For more information visit www.hugobeck.com.