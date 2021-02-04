NCC Automated Systems recently added Erik Bronander to its team to lead business development. While he will be tasked with growing business by identifying new applications and opportunities, Bronander's main objective will be to develop a new business unit focused around complete nutraceutical packaging lines. He will report directly to Kevin Mauger, president, NCC Automated Systems.

Bronander brings a life-long career including experience from his family-owned company Scandia Packaging. He also brings expertise in several areas of packaging, including nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications and technical knowledge with nearly every type of equipment, including fillers, sterilization, vision, labeling and conveyors. Previously, he held various sales and business development roles with Labeling Systems, Inc. (now a division of ProMach), Modular Packaging, Adents, Antares Vision and Integrated Packaging Systems.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Erik to the NCC team,” says Maugert. “Erik is one of the most familiar faces in packaging and brings a lifetime of industry experience. We look forward to growing with the help of his application and market experience that he brings to the NCC group of companies.”

