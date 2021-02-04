MacDermid Graphics Solutions (MGS) announced that Adam Kellogg has been appointment to senior account manager, Upper Midwest, USA.

Kellogg joins MacDermid Graphics Solutions after 13 years with Bottcher America Corporation. In his previous sales role, Kellogg was responsible for researching and prospecting the graphic arts industry, including flexible packaging and folding carton; and industrial manufacturing opportunities in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and western Wisconsin. Kellogg consulted and sold specific pressroom consumables (i.e., rollers, flexo sleeves, print blankets, and chemistry/fountain solution) to large, critical national accounts across the Midwest, such as WestRock, Graphic Packaging, MCC, and many others, including commercial graphic houses. Promoted to central region manager in 2019, Kellogg guided his team in acquiring new business and managing existing accounts while gaining key experience within the graphic arts industry.

“I am thrilled for Adam to join our North American commercial team. Adam will play a significant role in connecting MacDermid's leading technologies with customers across the important Upper Midwest market,” says Tom Caplinger, vice president, Americas.

“I am honored for the opportunity to work hand in hand with the very experienced and highly technical members of the MacDermid Graphics Solutions team. As I transform along with MGS, I look forward to creating value and being an asset in the packaging market while promoting industry sustainability for shared success,“ says Kellogg.

Kellogg will be based out of Prescott, Wis., and report directly to Caplinger.

Visit graphics.macdermid.com for more information.