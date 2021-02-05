An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a middle-market private investment firm, announced it completed its acquisition of AMB S.p.A in partnership with the Marin family, AMB’s founders and current owners and the management team of AMB. AMB is a manufacturer of rigid and flexible films for use in food packaging and offers design, prototyping and tooling services to its customer base, which includes food manufacturers and packaging thermoformers. AMB specializes in food grade recycled plastic and is a leader in developing more sustainable and recyclable plastic packaging. Headquartered in San Daniele, IT, AMB has operations across a number of European markets, including the U.K. and DE.

Alex Dabbous, managing director of Peak Rock Capital Europe, says, “AMB represents an exciting opportunity for us to invest in a leading provider of recyclable products within the stable and growing European market for rigid food packaging materials. We are excited to partner with the Marin family and the company’s talented management team to support AMB’s growth through geographic and customer expansion, product innovation and potential add-on acquisitions.”

“The investment by Peak Rock is another huge step in our growth plans, perhaps the largest in our company’s history. Over the past 50 years, AMB has become a leader in its space through innovation, talented people and an unwavering focus on our defined vision. Peak Rock has been an active investor in our market historically and truly understands not only our business but the future growth potential of the industry,” says Bruno Marin, CEO of AMB.

Anthony DiSimone, CEO of Peak Rock, says, “This transaction exemplifies Peak Rock’s extensive experience in investing in founder and family-owned companies. Given our deep expertise in the packaging segment, we will continue to seek additional platform investments in the industry across Europe and North America, as well as add-on acquisitions that we believe could benefit from our ability to drive rapid growth and improve performance.”

