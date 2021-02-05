The Green Packaging Showroom will be held online on Mar. 2, 12 to 4 p.m. CET. The event is organized by companies of flexible packaging industry to present technology advantages of the solvent-less Electron Beam printing in a wide range of applications for sustainable and recyclable flexible packaging.

The event aims to show brand owners the benefits that can be obtained through the use of EB printing technologies and invite them to explore how sustainable and recyclable solutions can be applied with added value in their products.

SP Group, Elif, Chemosvit, Amcor, Vishal, Comexi, ESI, Sun Chemical, INX International, Dow, ExxonMobil and Toray will present the sustainability trends and solutions with real examples of flexible packaging. After the event the samples will be distributed upon demand.

Experts will disclose technology benefits and discuss trending topics such as the following:

Solvent-less printing

EB curing

Recyclable packaging

Energy reduction

Thinner films, reduction of layers

Carbon footprint reduction

To register for the event, visit www.register.gotowebinar.com.