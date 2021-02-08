Flexo Label Advantage Group LLC (FLAG) has introduced two new programs to facilitate member and vendor partner communication and connections in 2021. The first program is a series of monthly round tables, introduced at the FLAG Virtual Summit in Oct. 2020. Round tables provide a way for independent converters to share business challenges and opportunities in an open setting.

The new member-only round tables are ad hoc and require no long-term commitment. According to FLAG, it made the round tables a regular part of ongoing programming after their success at the Virtual Summit. The first monthly round table took place on Jan. 28 and with 14 individuals from 11 FLAG member companies.

John Borrelli, COO, Luminer Converting Group, says the first round table was “... an hour well spent. All came prepared with questions — shocking that the top questions were all the same — comforting that my company is not alone with these issues. Working together, I was able to walk away with a few ready-to-use nuggets to help address our issues.”

The second program enables FLAG vendor partners to share new products and services to FLAG members through engaging virtual trade show booths. The virtual trade show booths were also introduced at the FLAG Virtual Summit and have been extended indefinitely due to interest and positive feedback from both vendor partners and members. They will be updated quarterly with new videos, literature and information by participating vendor partners.

John McKay, president and founder, FLAG, says, “These two new programs — tried and tested successfully at our Virtual Summit — provide the means for our members and vendor partners to thrive in a period where we still don’t have in-person meetings or trade shows. We’re constantly upgrading our programming to help our community communicate and succeed.”

For more information visit www.flexolabeladvantagegroup.com.