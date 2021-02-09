Saica Group, in line with its commitment to achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the United Nations (UN), has published a new edition of its sustainability report. The group says the document, which includes the main initiatives in terms of circular economy, employment, health, safety and sustainability, responds to its strategic plan and represents its contribution to the SDGs, with a 2025 horizon.

According to Saica, the objective of achieving Zero Waste to Landfill in its entire group's work centres, stands out. Currently, the waste recovery rate—meaning giving a second life to a significant part of the waste generated through reuse, recycling or energy recovery— is 83%.

The groups says its intention is to reduce its emissions of nitrogen and phosphorus discharged into water and reduce the pollutant load produced by the company's activity. Saica Paper reports it has managed to reduce the load of pollutants compared to five years ago by 34.6% in the case of total nitrogen and 32.8% in the case of total phosphorus, as well as reducing by more than 40% the tonnes of total suspended solids discharged compared to 2015.

The group says it will continue its efforts to enhance its water treatment infrastructures and continue its efforts to innovate and invest in sustainable technologies and ensure the provision of fair, secure and decent employment.

Ramón Alejandro, president of Saica Group, says, "What we call Saica's DNA, the circular economy, is the result of the development of a business based on the responsible use of resources. Additionally, we can rely on our highly committed team that actively participates in every single initiative. All of this makes Saica the leading company it is today.”

