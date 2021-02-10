TAPPI’s International Flexible Packaging and Extrusion Division has announced it will hold its first topic-specific virtual conference for 2021 on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (EST). The conference focuses on the circular economy for flexible packaging, with a keynote address by Dana Morosa, work stream consultant, CEFLEX.

The CEFLEX initiative is a collaboration of more than 160 European companies, associations and organizations representing the entire flexible packaging value chain and working together to make all flexible packaging in Europe circular by 2025. In addition to Morosa’s keynote, three additional subject matter experts will discuss critical sustainability issues facing the industry:

Frasier Waldie, NOVA Chemicals: “Designing Collation Shrink Films for Achieving Aspirational Sustainability Goals”

Larry Effler, The Dow Chemical Company: “A Journey to Commercialize Recyclable Flexible Packaging”

Andrea Auchter, Nature Works: Rethinking the Paper Cup — “Beginning with Extrusion Process Optimization for Compostability and Recyclability"

Technical program chair, Michael Biscoglio of The Dow Chemical Company says, “Whether you work for a material supplier, converter, co-packer or recycling organization, this is a unique opportunity to hear from global leaders in the packaging community. Sustainability is an evolving topic and you don't want to miss the latest insights and advances in this area.”

Registration is now available. The conference is open to all converter and brand owner professionals at no charge. The conference fee for members is $99 and $129 for non-members.

Visit events.tappiflexible.org to join the conference. For additional information visit www.tappi.org and www.ceflex.eu.