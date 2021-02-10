Following the recent launch of Liquipure, a new portfolio of sustainable flexible packaging, Liquibox introduced Liquipure ultra: a recycle-ready bag-in-box bag specially designed for medium to high barrier applications. The company says its campaign tagline, "Sustainably Simple", emphasizes the environmental benefits associated with mono-material flexible packaging.

Products such as post-mix syrups, boxed water and boxed oils require multi-material laminates with nylon or metallized polyester for barrier strength, making the packaging difficult to recycle. Liquibox's new recycle-ready packaging uses advanced resin technology that is ultra-strong to provide reliable product protection to meet recyclability guidelines.

Driven by its company purpose to create a more sustainable future and bring innovation to the market, Liquibox says it designed bag-in-box film that would meet guidelines set out by the most influential voices in sustainable packaging, such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, CEFLEX and the Association of Plastics Recyclers.

Liquipure ultra improves recyclability and the mono-material structure offers other sustainability benefits, such as a 22% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions when compared to traditional beverage bag-in-box bags.

The packaging boasts a higher barrier than alternative nylon structures, allowing customers to extend the shelf life of their products. It meets the mechanical performance standards for beverage bag-in-box packaging, making it ideal for retail, food service or e-commerce use.

Liquipure ultra was successfully introduced into the post-mix syrup market and Liquibox is currently working with customers to offer it for higher-barrier applications such as wine, juice and aseptic foods. Liquipure ultra is available in the U.S. and will reach European customers early in 2021.The company says it will share more information on its approach to sustainability in its first sustainability report released in March 2021.

According to Liquibox, this innovation is continuing its broader commitment to deliver packaging that is ready for the future. The switch to mono-material packaging is a key step toward improving the state of flexible packaging that fits within new government regulations around the world. It also answers the demands of many customers striving to meet sustainable packaging commitments by 2025 or 2030.

For more information visit www.liquibox.com