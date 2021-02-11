Toppan Printing (Toppan), a global communication, security, packaging, décor materials and electronics solutions company, has developed a fire extinguishing film that responds to heat by emitting aerosol particles. This new film is an addition to Toppan’s “SMART LIFE-VALUE Packaging” lineup, which is part of the recently launched “TOPPAN S-VALUE Packaging” range. The fire extinguishing film is geared towards manufacturers of batteries and electrical appliances.



According to the company, with applications for rechargeable batteries expanding to such fields as mobile devices and mobility, lithium-ion batteries are becoming more widely used and offering higher power levels. However, this increases the risk of fire-related accidents, not only during use but also after disposal. Toppan combined its coating technologies and transparent vapor-deposited GL BARRIER film with a highly effective fire extinguishing agent from Yamato Protec Corporation to produce an adhesive film with long-term durability and workability.

Toppan says its fire extinguishing film is effective in extinguishing fires at an early stage or preventing its spread in the event of equipment problems or short circuits. It is lightweight and compact and can be used with ease in enclosed spaces and locations in which there is a fire risk. Potential applications include attachment to the inside of lithium-ion battery cases, switchboards and power distribution equipment, outlet covers or waste containers at public facilities. The film uses no substances that pose a risk to humans or the environment and produces no harmful gases when activated.

The film works by filling an enclosed space with fire extinguishing aerosol particles in response to the heat generated by a fire. The aerosol particles extinguish the fire through negative catalysis. This makes it an effective solution for putting out fires promptly and containing its spread to prevent further damage.

“This film enables greater fire safety without any negative impact on people or the environment,” says Yoshimitsu Anamizu, managing executive officer of Toppan’s living & industry division. “We intend to develop more products based on this technology to contribute to accident and disaster prevention and a safer, more sustainable society for everyone.”



The fire extinguishing film will be on display in the Toppan Booth (S1-12, South Hall 1) at TOKYO PACK 2021, which will be held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center Feb. 24-26.

