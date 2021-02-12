Paper-based packaging company Graphic Packaging International announced the launch of ProducePack — a sustainable paperboard packaging range of solutions for fresh produce.

Aligned with Graphic Packaging's Vision 2025 to be better stewards for the environment, the innovative carton offers brands and retailers an eco-friendly solution for a variety of applications with an artisan look that protects, preserves and presents fresh produce, from field to store. ProducePack, available in multiple different configurations and structures, can offer comfortable carrying handles, personalized branding and product differentiation. Additionally, ProducePack offers another level of hygiene protection as the produce is prepacked and can reduce excessive handling in store.

Jackie D'Ambrosio, senior manager, new product development – omnichannel at Graphic Packaging, says, "At Graphic Packaging, product innovation never stops. We're committed to providing our customers with high-performing solutions that are relevant to the ever-evolving market and consumer needs. We're delighted that our innovative ProducePack range is proving to be a viable commercial solution for our customers that can make a positive contribution to the environment."

Michigan apple distributor BelleHarvest recently introduced ProducePack to its three most popular apple varieties (Fuji, Honeycrisp and Gala). Graphic Packaging reports the 3-pound paperboard cartons developed for BelleHarvest present a 100% recyclable, sustainable solution with consumer-friendly features such as a quick 'grab & go' carry handles and striking graphics that create impactful branding in the produce aisle.

Angela Sommers, marketing director at BelleHarvest, says, "Sixty-nine percent of consumers prefer paper-based product packaging to plastic, and consumers see paper-based solutions as a trusted sustainable option. Our partnership with Graphic Packaging represents a natural shift towards respecting the environment, while ensuring our nutritious, flavorful apples are readily available and in the best possible condition."

The fully scalable ProducePack range is designed to support brands and retailers on their journey to plastic reduction and replacement. The patented intelligent design enables easy stacking through reinforced corners with visually stunning shelf appeal that grabs the eye of the consumer. The innovative carton range can be hand- or machine-packed for small scale or mass production and is available now in the U.S. and Europe.

Visit www.graphicpkg.com/case-study to read a full case study on ProducePack and www.graphicpkg.com for more information.