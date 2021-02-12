Avery Dennison Performance Tapes released the third in a series of bonding studies that make it easier for converters to evaluate the performance of Avery Dennison Core Series Portfolio adhesive products with commonly used materials. This study focuses on Rogers PORON Industrial Polyurethanes used in gasket design, sealing, cushioning or vibration management for a wide range of applications.

The study was performed in collaboration with Rogers Corporation at the Avery Dennison Performance Tapes Painesville Innovation Center, an ISO 17025-certified facility that tests under real-world and extreme conditions with tight control of environmental conditions. The Core Series Portfolio adhesive products were backed with a two mil PET film and trimmed to a one-inch width. Two sample sets were laminated to Rogers PORON Industrial Polyurethanes. Samples were tested at a room temperature of 220°F respectively, with both mockups subjected to 30% compression, 20 psi and 20 fpm, with 72 hours of recovery.

The resulting study classifies the performance of Core Series adhesives when used with Rogers PORON Industrial Polyurethane products. Using the study in conjunction with the Avery Dennison Core Series Product Selection Tool allows converters to evaluate bonding strength along with other application requirements to select the right adhesive for the material and application.

“The purpose of the study is to use our technical expertise and testing facilities to simplify the process of choosing adhesives based on the specific characteristics of the Rogers PORON Industrial Polyurethane materials,” says Deanne Lewis, general industrial product manager at Avery Dennison Performance Tapes. “Foam bonding is affected by the foam's base polymer, thickness and cell type and is impacted by factors such as adhesive mass, pressure, compression, lamination speed and temperature. Using this study, converters can confidently specify and quote adhesives for Rogers PORON Industrial Polyurethane products promptly and accurately.”

The Rogers PORON Industrial Polyurethane products reportedly provide durable, long-term performance in industrial applications. The flexible foam products are easy to fabricate, die-cut cleanly and are low-outgassing, non-fogging, non-corrosive and will not become brittle.

“We’re happy to have joined forces with Avery Dennison on this bonding study, which will help our customers make an informed decision when choosing how to bond our polyurethane products,” says Brian Ninness, director of global marketing at Rogers. “Our Elastomeric Material Solutions are designed to meet versatile design requirements, while still providing superior value to the company's customers.”

Visit www.tapes.averydennison.com/rogers-bonding-study to view the study. For additional information visit www.tapes.averydennison.com and www.rogerscorp.com.