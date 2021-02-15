The global PVDC coated films market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from $1.5 billion in 2020 to $2.2 billion by 2025, according to the new market research report "PVDC Coated Films Market and acrylic coated films by film type (PP, PVC, PET, others), Coating Side (single-side coated and double-side coated), Application (packaging, labelling, and others), End-use Industry, Region — Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets. The global acrylic coated films market size is expected to grow from $672 million in 2020 to $965 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The report finds PVDC and acrylic coated films are useful in the packaging of snacks, cigarettes and other food items and are used extensively in the growing food and beverage and health and personal care end-use industries.

PP-film type of PVDC and acrylic coated films comprise a major share of each market in terms of value and volume.

The report finds PVDC coated and acrylic coated PP films offer high gas barrier and excellent seal strength, which enhances the properties of the film. These films also possess good aroma barrier, high stiffness, excellent oxygen and moisture barrier, superior dimensional stability and low sealing threshold, making them suitable for food packaging.

The report states the COVID-19 pandemic influenced a decline in industrial activities across the globe in the first half of 2020, resulting in reduced demand for PVDC and acrylic coated films from various end-use industries.

Single-side PVDC and acrylic coated type account for the largest share in each market during the forecasted period in terms of value and volume.

According to the report, these films are used in packaging meat, snacks, cheese and other food products. They are widely used with PVC, making them suitable for the packaging of pharmaceutical products, used in the form of blister films. Acrylic films are typically used in food packaging applications and coated on a single side — with the other side remaining untreated or coated with PVDC, which increases the shelf life of the product.

The food and beverage end-use industry accounted for the largest share in each market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume.

The food & beverage industry has increased demand for PVDC and acrylic coated films in packaging, labelling and other applications. The demand for PVDC and acrylic coated films from food & beverage end-use is expected to decline in 2020 due to halts in the first half of 2020. Also, major manufacturers temporarily closed their plants during the lockdown. The demand is expected to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.

APAC is expected to account for the largest share in each market during the forecast period.

The report finds the food and beverage and health and personal care end-use industries are major consumers of PVDC and acrylic coated films in the region. China is a manufacturing hub of wide range of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films.

B.C. Jindal Group (India), Cosmo Films Ltd. (India), Vibac Group S.p.A. (Italy), SKC, Inc. (U.S.), Vacmet India Ltd (India), Mondi Group Plc (UK), Innovia Films (UK), SRF Limited (India), Polinas Corporate (Turkey) and Kureha Corporation (Japan) are key players in the PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market.

Visit www.marketsandmarkets.com for more information and to request of sample of the report.