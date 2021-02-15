H.B. Fuller, a global adhesives provider for the paper straw industry, launched a new generation of high-performance water-based adhesives with Swift tak 5730 grade to create consumer-safe, liquid-resistant paper straws designed for fast-moving machines and improved sustainability. The company reports this technology offers paper straw producers consistent, easy machinability, cleanability and overall productivity in response to the increased demand for safe and sustainable paper straws.

The new generation of plasticizer free, three-hour liquid resistant adhesive exceeds the liquid resistance market requirement for cold beverages, enables a high-quality durable straw and reduces operational downtime. Its high wet tack allows manufacturers to meet productivity goals while using fast paper straw machines that can produce more than 500 straws per minute.

According to the company, manufacturers need a high-performance adhesive they can rely on to meet growing demand for paper straws as global regulatory single-use plastics bans go into effect across the globe and the European Union implements a ban on throwaway plastics such as plates, cutlery and straws by mid-2021.

Custom research commissioned by H.B. Fuller reports the CAGR for paper straws in Europe is expected to grow at 31% for the next three years, and finds that this estimate, combined with the upcoming sweeping legislations, reinforces sustainability as one of the guiding themes on strategy and product development for industry’s major players.

The company says Swift tak 5730 gives advantage for core winding and slot nozzle application for straight or bendy cold drink straw production, like those often used in juice boxes. Generally, this adhesive comprises less than 5% of the total dried weight of a paper straw — enabling paper straws to be recycled and/or industrially composted. These results are coat weight, paper and liquid dependent and subject to variability.

The technology allows paper straws to be compliant with German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) Food-Contact Recommendation BfRXXXVI (Paper and Board for Food Contact Materials) for food contact to help ensure maximum consumer safety. Although the BfR recommendations are not legal norms, they are widely industry respected throughout the European Union.

“We want to enable the production and use of alternatives in intelligent designs to help create a path toward a better sustainable economy,” says Michel Cordos, H.B. Fuller technical manager for paper straws. “We are very pleased to present Swift tak 5730, a more sustainable and safe formulation featuring strong performance while at the same time contributing to the decrease of single-use plastics. Our experts provide on-demand technical support to guide paper straw and equipment manufacturers as well as paper suppliers on how to efficiently produce durable liquid resistant straws at the lowest manufacturer total cost possible to meet this growing market.”

H.B. Fuller reports it is committed to advancing innovations that promote sustainability and participating in the industry discussions to redesign foodservice packaging solutions to lower its environmental footprint. The company is a member of the European non-profit 360° Foodservice association, formerly known as Pack2Go Europe. Together, with paper and equipment suppliers, the association aims to define an industry framework and guideline for high quality paper straws, with minimal waste.

For more information visit hbfuller.com/paperstraws.