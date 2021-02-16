Absolutely Gluten-Free (AGF), announced a rebranding of its gluten-free snacks. The company says the updated packaging and logo reflect its new line of sweet and savory high-quality products and its commitment to offering flavorful, innovative, gourmet gluten-free snacks.

The all-natural snacks are certified gluten- free, free from grain, corn and rice, OU certified kosher and made only from wholesome ingredients. The brand’s popular crackers and flatbreads come in flavors including Toasted Onion, Everything, Cracked Pepper and original variety. AGF chocolate drizzled Coconut Chews now come in two new flavors: Key Lime and Blueberry. The macaroons are available in Chocolate or Coconut.

“Absolutely Gluten-Free was one of the first out of the gate in the gluten-free category and quickly became the go-to brand for consumers — not just those looking to eliminate gluten from their diets, but people who discovered how delicious these healthy products can be,” says Laura Morris, associate marketing director for AGF. “The growing demand for grain-free and gluten-free food is fueled by consumers’ increasing awareness of the benefits of a more natural, less processed diet. As fans of the Absolutely Gluten-Free brand know, being free of grain and gluten doesn’t mean being free of flavor.”

For more information visit www.absolutelygf.com.