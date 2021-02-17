Grolman Group signed an exclusive distribution agreement for Germany, parts of Austria, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Baltics, Belgium and Luxembourg with SAPICI for its laminating adhesives. The agreement covers SAPICI’s migration-free laminating adhesives for flexible food packaging that achieve new standards in terms of human health and food safety, while drastically cutting costs for storage and testing.

Due to a free monomer diisocyanate content (below 0.1%), the adhesives comply with the recent EU regulations enforced on isocyanates (EU 2020/1149) and ensure no migration of dangerous substances into food (EU 2020/1245). The following are some advantages of SAPICI’s zero migration laminating adhesives for the converter laminating process:

The monomer-free, solvent-free and solvent-based, laminating adhesives allow for a direct use of the laminated structures — drastically reducing the costs for storage to 1-2 days ready to contact with food.

PAA testing on the final flexible packaging can be rendered unnecessary and no carcinogenic primary aromatic amines (PAA) can develop, even during post-treatments such as sterilization.

The adhesives ensures the safety of operators, who can be exposed to dangerous substances with conventional adhesives, as indicated by respective hazard statements in the MSDS.

For more information visit www.sapici.it and www.grolman-group.com.