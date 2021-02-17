Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, a business division of Dow, announced the expansion of its high-performance AFFINITY GA polyolefin elastomers (POE) with the launch of bio-based AFFINITY RE. This solution has reportedly enabled Dow customer Henkel’s Technomelt SUPRA ECO line to achieve another milestone in both companies’ sustainability goals.

According to Dow, climate change is among the greatest technical, social and economic issues the world is currently facing, which is why reducing the carbon footprint is more vital than ever. As consumers demand more sustainable solutions from suppliers and brands, AFFINITY RE offers an alternative to fossil fuel-based products and can help to reduce the carbon footprint whilst delivering the same well-known performance as the entire AFFINITY GA range.

AFFINITY RE is made using bio-based feedstock such as tall oil — a by-product created by the paper-milling industry and ultimately sourced from sustainably managed forests. The International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) certifies the process. “Consumers expect more sustainability from the products they use, and packaging is no exception. We want to support the industry to not just meet consumer expectations but to proactively set ever higher sustainability ambitions,” says Imran Munshi, Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics consumer marketing manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “At Dow we’re proud to be embarking on a journey towards greater sustainability alongside an innovative customer such as Henkel.”

“Consumers, brand owners, regulators and the industry are demanding change. The use of bio-based material in consumer goods and packaging has been identified as an important driver for sustainable sourcing and lever to reduce environmental footprint. With a leading position in sustainable solutions, Henkel has anticipated these demands and believes in the necessity of driving change within the industry. This can only be achieved through close collaboration with industry partners along the value chain.” says Jenna Koenneke, global head of market strategy for consumer good adhesives at Henkel. ”When the opportunity came to work with Dow to bring to life this sustainable solution, we saw it as a chance and a responsibility towards the industry and consumers to offer the best quality adhesive for their packaging with the lowest environmental impact through our new Technomelt SUPRA ECO range.”

The AFFINITY RE range consists of three grades with 100% bio-based content on a mass balance basis to optimize the carbon footprint of hot melt adhesives.

For more information visit www.dow.com and www.henkel.com.