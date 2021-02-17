Leuze introduced the latest addition to the BCL series with the new stationary bar code reader BCL 200i.

It supports guided container and tray identification and is suited to tight installation spaces on the conveyor line. The company says its bar code readers meet numerous intralogistics requirements and are suitable for a wide range of applications.

The new BCL 200i is a 1D bar code reader with integrated industrial interfaces and simple PROFINET configuration. The device can be configured directly in the control via the GSDML file. The compact design makes it suitable for applications in tight spaces, such as on or between conveyor lines and features a side cable outlet as well as its dovetail connection.

The new BCL 200i is suited for the detection of 1D codes in guided container reading, regardless of whether the bar code is printed vertically or horizontally on the label. The same is true for guided tray identification when various moving trays are horizontally marked with 1D codes. The device features integrated Ethernet TCP/IP and PROFINET interfaces. The web-based configuration tool enables remote diagnostics from anywhere in the world.

The integrated code reconstruction technology (CRT) enables the BCL 200i to read even bar codes with small line heights as well as damaged or smudged labels. With the aid of the CRT decoder, bar codes can also be read at a large twist angle. The resulting decrease in no-reads increases system availability.

The automatic reflector activation (autoReflAct) allows the new stationary bar code reader to be activated without an additional sensor system. This is achieved by directing the scanner with reduced scanning beam towards a reflector mounted behind the conveyor path. As long as the scanner is targeted at the reflector, the reading gate remains closed. If an object such as a container with a bar code label covers the reflector, the scanner activates the read procedure. Then the label on the container is read. The read procedure is completed as soon as the scanner has a clear line of sight to the reflector again.

