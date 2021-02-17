Siam Toppan Packaging, a subsidiary of Toppan Printing, has been honored in the WorldStar Packaging Awards 2021, making it the first Toppan Group company to receive the accolade for two consecutive years.

The WorldStar Packaging Awards, organized by the World Packaging Organization, recognize outstanding packaging technology and design. This year 345 packages from 35 countries were nominated, with awards being bestowed on 194 of the entries.

The prize-winning entry from Siam Toppan leverages the company’s folding carton technology to create a paper package for a gift set containing a kit for growing plants indoors. In addition to unique, attractive structural and graphic design, the package received plaudits for its ecology-related theme and reusability. The awards ceremony for the WorldStar Packaging Awards 2021 is scheduled in May.

Siam Toppan’s package will be on display in the Toppan Booth (S1-12, South Hall 1) at TOKYO PACK 2021, which will be held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center from Feb. 24–26. “We are delighted to once again be recognized with a WorldStar Packaging Award,” says Satoshi Kawada, managing director of Siam Toppan Packaging. “We continue to pursue the creation of outstanding value for our customers by driving high quality and innovation in package structure, design, functionality and sustainability.”

For more information visit www.toppan.com.