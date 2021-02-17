Bosch Rexroth’s first seminar covers its modular plug-and-produce solution, CytroForce — which demonstrates that servo-hydraulic axes can be easily configurable, useful and low-maintenance out-of-the-box products. The second seminar features a live demo on how to set up the Smart Function Kit and integrate it into machine control.

Visit www.boschrexroth.com/cytroforce to register for the CytroForce Revolutionary SHA Systems web seminar, taking place Feb. 24.

Visit www.boschrexroth.com/smart-function-kit to register for the Up to 80% Less Engineering with the Smart Function Kit web seminar, taking place Feb. 25.

