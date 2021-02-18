Multi-Conveyor, a roller top chain conveyor manufacturer, has integrated the ModSort technology by System Plast (trademarks of Regal Beloit Corporation) and incorporated it into several conveyor systems. The ModSort, driven by MDR technology, is designed to transfer, sort, divert, justify and work with all shapes and sizes.

The key features include easy integration, programmable, noiseless, low voltage and safe. We bring the benefits of modular plastics to complex package handling processes like sorting, merging, and aligning even small items.

The ModSort uses a System Plast roller-top belt with spheres on 1-inch centers that provide the capability of omnidirectional control of products being transported. The roller top belt is powered by a 24 VDC motorized driven roller in direction of travel, while a divert belt with similar drive is located below the spheres and runs perpendicular to the top belt in either direction. The result is the ability to combine the two belt motions to create a divert on the fly for the product at a designated vector angle left or right, or if the roller top belt is stopped the product can be diverted at 90°. The company reports the result is a simplified, safer, cost-effective solution for product orientation and control.

