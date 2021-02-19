Videojet Technologies, a provider of coding, marking and printing solutions, announced the launch of its new Videojet 1880 continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer. The Videojet 1880 is designed to help users proactively prevent manufacturing downtime using advanced, digitally enabled technology to deliver excellent performance.

The Videojet 1880 features the MAXIMiZE diagnostics platform that monitors printer health and performance patterns and helps operators easily identify if a fault is likely to occur. Advance alerts are designed to prevent expensive downtime so maintenance and changeovers can be planned to suit production schedules.

If an issue does occur, the company says optional VideojetConnect Remote Service helps operators quickly react and recover with real-time notifications and instant visibility to printer data. Rapid Recover, included as a standard part of VideojetConnect Remote Service, uses automated troubleshooting to quickly diagnose a fault and recommend action to either repair or swap with a spare so that production can be resumed within 20 minutes or less. Simple onboard “how-to” videos provide operator instructions for basic tasks while Videojet CIJ experts are available on demand for remote assistance. Customer-granted remote access can allow a Videojet technician to remotely adjust configuration settings instead of requiring a service visit.

“For many of our customers, an hour of production loss is an hour too many. With the Videojet 1880 Continuous Inkjet printer, we not only want to provide best-in-class reliability and uptime but also deliver a suite of built-in diagnostics, remote service and recovery tools. We expect these solutions to give our customers and Videojet the ability to see, understand and take action from anywhere at any time,” says Mithun Ramachandran, CIJ business unit director at Videojet.

The Videojet 1880 helps to ensure the correct, high-quality code is applied every time with a suite of code management tools, line integration capabilities and unique features. The 1880 printhead incorporates a sensor that enables the printer to detect ink build-up in the printhead and subsequently notify an operator of potential code quality issues. Then, with the push of a button, an operator can activate the new auto-rinse feature to remove ink build-up within 90 seconds.

With the 1880, Videojet expands its portfolio of SIMPLICiTY CIJ printers that feature tablet-inspired touchscreen interfaces with built-in error-proofing rules to help reduce training and refreshers for most printer operations.

Designed to minimize operator interruptions, the Videojet 1880 reportedly has longer fluid replenishment intervals, needs fewer printhead cleanings and minimal preventive maintenance compared to predecessor models, allowing operators to stay focused on production. The Videojet 1880 features make-up fluid consumption of as little as 3.5 ml/hour, reducing running costs. When combined with a larger 1L cartridge size option, the time between make-up cartridge changeovers can be doubled in comparison to changeovers times with other Videojet CIJ printers. An intelligent start-stop sequence and an advanced Cleanflow printhead design help extend intervals between printhead cleanings.

The printhead face is angled so it can be placed closer to the product, while its 350-degree rotating capability allows for more mounting options in tight or confined spaces. An optional IP66 rating and 316 stainless steel provide protection in caustic and other harsh washdown environments.

Visit www.videojet.com/1880 for more information.