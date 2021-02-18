The USDA and FDA today sent a joint announcement from Acting USDA Secretary Kevin Shea and Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. The statement reaffirms previously released information that transmission of COVID-19 does not occur from food or food packaging transmission.

As part of the statement says, “The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to underscore that there is no credible evidence of food or food packaging associated with or as a likely source of viral transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus causing COVID-19.”

The statement continues to state that cases of transmission through food and food packaging have happened, but are rare. Instead, the illness is more likely to spread from person to person.

Visit FDA: Food Safety and COVID-19 for more information.