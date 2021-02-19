Climate and emission protection regulations make specific demands on cleaning processes, such as the restrictive use of solvents. Distillation model ROTOmaX-e 20 by D.W. RENZMANN vaporizes and condenses used solvent in a sustainable process, minimizing the quantity of highly viscous waste. Once the solvent in the distillation vessel reaches a predefined level, distillation starts automatically. The solvent is heated via an insulated, level heating floor until it boils and vaporizes.



Fully Automated Distillation

When the solvent in the boiler reaches a predefined level, filling stops automatically and distillation begins. An agitator with scrapers (rotor) keeps the heating surfaces free of residues and ensures an optimum heat transfer at all times. After condensation, the rotor automatically transports the reduced residue into a disposal container — manual intervention or cleaning is not required. The easy-to-read display of the ROTOmaX shows the heating temperature, filling quantity, refilling quantity, residue quantity and distilled solvent quantity at a single glance.



Waste Reduction Cuts Costs

At the end of the distillation process, the ROTOmaX system recovers up to 94% of the high-quality solvent, which can be reused in various areas, such as for cleaning. The company says this reduces the need for fresh, expensive solvent, eliminates transportation costs and minimizes the effort and cost involved in residue disposal. Users can lower expenses and contribute to the protection of the environment.

