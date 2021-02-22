S-One Labels and Packaging announced the relaunch of its website, offering visitors new ways to engage with the labels and flexible packaging materials and equipment supplier.

Visitors to www.sonelp.com can learn more about equipment offered by S-OneLP, including the CatPak eBeam curing system, T-Series Cellcoat thermal laminator and equipment modifications for HP Indigo presses. Visitors can gain insight to S-OneLP’s label and flexible packaging product lines of flexible packaging films, primers, coatings, security inks and overprint varnishes. Additionally, S-OneLP offers a broad portfolio of recyclable and bio-based flexible packaging films.

A new streamlined design makes the website easier to navigate and learn about the products. Improved functionality allows customers to see and search product images to help them envision the final application, create a personalized shopping list and make the ordering experience easier and more personal. The user-friendly dropdown menu allows visitors to find information on S-OneLP featured products, as well as news, videos and blog. A “Meet the Team” section provides improved communication with S-One LP’s global sales, marketing and customer service teams.

Visiting the website’s Knowledge Center will provide access to S-OneLP’s flexible packaging experts and label production know how. The Knowledge Center is updated regularly and is home to resources for entering the flexible packaging market, tips and techniques for choosing the right label products, and information to help visitors stay on top of the latest technology and trends in the fast-growing labels and flexible packaging industry.

“In today’s business environment, it’s as important as ever to be thought leaders on the forefront of industry innovation, while providing our customers a seamless way of engaging with us, and growing their business,” says Tom Hauenstein, S-OneLP VP of sales. “Over the years, S-OneLP has created a cohesive team that includes a knowledgeable sales team, product experts and market development specialists. Our new and improved website is the natural extension of those efforts.”

For more information visit www.sonelp.com/new-s-onelp-experience.