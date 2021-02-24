Davis-Standard GmbH announced an upcoming webinar entitled "Innovations for Increased Efficiency in Extrusion Coating Machines" on Mar. 11, 2021, at two time slots for 10 a.m. CET/5 p.m. CST and 10 a.m. US EST/4 p.m. CET. During this 45-minute webinar, Michael Schröder will share insights on new technologies that provide a quick return on investment while supporting energy savings, environmentally friendly processing, safe operation and more.

This includes information on CHP extruder benefits for coextrusion, the dsX Aseptic 400 packaging line, next generation 510A die and DS Activ-Check vision system for real-time line monitoring. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

Visit www.davis-standard.rallypointwebinars.com to sign up.