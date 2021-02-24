SOMA, a producer of flexographic printing presses, plate mounters and slitter rewinders, announced its partnership with DTM Flexo Services as its sales agent in Canada. DTM Flexo Services will represent the entire SOMA range of equipment to the Canadian market.

DTM Flexo Services is a Canadian flexographic printing and converting industries sales and service representative serving the Canadian flexographic market from coast to coast. David McBeth, DTM Flexo Services president, says, “DTM is delighted to be chosen as the exclusive representative of SOMA’s range of flexo equipment, particularly its line of mid- and wide web flexo presses — a fantastic press range for all Canadian printers. SOMA has made a strong impact in Europe, a testament to their technology, service and support. Companies are looking for technologies with added features, capable of handling high-definition plates, and expanded gamut technology, but at faster speeds with no bounce. This is where SOMA really has an advantage for our customers.

"More important and applicable to us, SOMA has invested a lot of resources to strengthen its presence in North America. They have been building a North American operations infrastructure and have partnered with MacDermid to build a one-of-a-kind, global innovation center designed to help the flexo and packaging industries explore groundbreaking solutions. And, they have been partnering with sales teams, like DTM Flexo, who have strong reputations within the market.”

Garrett Taylor, SOMA U.S. and Canada sales director, says, “The DTM management team has an excellent reputation, has been involved in flexo and packaging for quite some time, and is very familiar with many printers and converters in Canada. They offer SOMA great expertise and access to the Canadian market. Their unique experience allows them to understand and advise their customers about the benefits of SOMA technology and how it impacts print quality and ROI. I am looking forward to working together and growing the SOMA brand in Canada.”

For more information visit www.soma-eng.com and www.dtmflexoservices.com.