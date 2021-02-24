Color-Logic announced the certification of the swissQprint Impala 3 printer at Shawmut Communications Group. Richard Ainge, Color-Logic CTO and cofounder, says, "The swissQprint Impala 3, with its white ink and ability to handle metallic substrate, offers users and their customers, together with Color-Logic software, the opportunity to produce superior metallic images. The qualification test sheets submitted by the Shawmut Communications Group demonstrated the superior printing capability of the printer."

Mark Geeves, Color-Logic director of sales and marketing, says, "Shawmut Communications Group now offers Color-Logic metallics on their conventional offset presses and their Indigo digital presses, as well their swissQprint wide-format press, demonstrating how one Color-Logic license extends value throughout a printing facility."

